A police officer in Melbourne has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Ian Currie
News

Cop shop shut after officer tests positive

by Sarah McPhee
11th Jul 2020 5:15 PM

A police station in Melbourne has temporarily closed after an officer tested positive for COVID-19.

Frankston Police Station, in the city's southeast, shut up shop after Victoria Police were notified of the result on Saturday morning, as the state recorded 216 new cases in 24 hours.

"The police officer was tested for COVID-19 after feeling unwell on (Tuesday) July 7 and was self-isolating while they awaited the test results," police said in a statement.

"The member had been on leave and only returned to work on July 6."

Several officers are expected to go into self-isolation after working with the positive case. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
The Herald Sun reports the case is a male constable.

Police said Frankston Police Station was "immediately closed" as a precaution and will undergo professional deep cleaning before it reopens.

Inquiries are also being made to determine whether any members of the public were in contact with the officer while he was contagious and if they need to be tested.

Frankston Police Station closed on Saturday as a precaution. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
"Contact tracing is currently underway to establish how many Victoria Police officers had contact with the infected officer during the past 14 days," the force said.

"It is expected that several officers will go into self-isolation and be tested as a precaution as per health advice."

Victoria Police said it will work closely with the Department of Health and Human Services to determine how the officer became infected with the disease.

It stressed the station shutdown will not impact "local area service delivery" and the protection and safety of the community.

 

Originally published as Cop shop shut after officer tests positive

