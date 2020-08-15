Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A sergeant has been stood down from official duties as police investigate allegations he inappropriately accessed confidential information.
A sergeant has been stood down from official duties as police investigate allegations he inappropriately accessed confidential information.
Crime

Cop stood down on computer hacking charge

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An officer from Queensland Police Service's State Crime Command has been stood down from official duties over allegations of computer hacking and accessing confidential information.

The 45-year-old sergeant from State Crime Command was stood down from official duties and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He is being investigated for allegedly inappropriately accessing confidential information.

The sergeant has been charged with computer hacking and is expected to next appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on August 21.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," police said in a statement.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The State Crime Command proactively target serious and organised crime posing the greatest risk to the Queensland community.

Originally published as Cop stood down on computer hacking charge

computer hacking crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Premium Content 10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Community From helping to clean up our environment to enjoying music inspired by the voice of a generation, there’s plenty to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend.

        Look out there are roadworks ahead

        Premium Content Look out there are roadworks ahead

        News Your guide to roadworks in your area.

        Glasgow’s misconduct investigation not done yet

        Premium Content Glasgow’s misconduct investigation not done yet

        Council News His name badge is long gone from the Noosa Council door, but complaints against a...

        Noosa’s Tri-ing times: Veteran racer says ‘bring it on’

        Premium Content Noosa’s Tri-ing times: Veteran racer says ‘bring it on’

        News Diehard sport fans hope Noosa Tri goes on despite COVID-19