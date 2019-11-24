Cops blaze in to save the day

Senior Constable Brew with Lottie and Violet during the Cooroibah bushfires.

EFFORTS of all sorts were made during the Cooroibah bushfire emergency earlier this month, with help even given to two four-legged friends by Queensland police officers.

During the chaos a Cooroibah resident made a desperate plea for someone to help her and her family save their pet dogs – Lottie and Violet.

Having gone to work and school for the day, as the emergent circumstances unfolded, the local woman and her family knew they wouldn’t be able to get back to their property in time.

After finding out access to the home was going to be out of the question, desperate pleas for help on social media were made to save the family pets now under threat and trapped in a fire restricted zone.

Thankfully, Senior Constable Gary Hall was there to help.

He and fellow Road Policing Task Force Officers from Boondall Police Station; Senior Constable Donnamarie Brew and Senior Constable Myles Atherton, instigated a rescue mission.

Snr Const Hall contacted his colleagues deployed to help during the fires, who immediately took off in the direction of the fire.

Senior Constable Brew said they knew they had to move fast because they were inside the fire restricted zone.

“When we arrived, there were flames directly opposite the pets’ family’s house,” he said.

“It’s so fortunate that we were able to arrive in time and had the capacity to go straight there and help.”

Once Lottie and Violet were both safe, Snr Const Brew and Snr Const Atherton contacted their colleague and told him the dogs were safe and sound in the back of the police vehicle.

Following the rescue, contact was able to be made with the local woman who was completely unaware that her precious pups had been saved.

Snr Const Hall called her and let her know that both Lottie and Violet were safe and with police.

A meeting point in a safe location was organised for the dogs’ owners to be able to collect them.

The dogs looked about as happy and excited to see their owners as they were to see them.

After being reunited with their owners, Lottie and Violet were treated to BBQ chicken for dinner, big bowls of water and a nice, warm bath.