Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Six people consumed methylated spirits allegedly bought on the black market in a remote community.
Six people consumed methylated spirits allegedly bought on the black market in a remote community.
Crime

Six people caught drinking metho 'bought on black market'

20th Nov 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX people have consumed methylated spirits allegedly bought on the black market in a remote Territory community in one day.

NT Police were called to eight incidents of the fluid being consumed in Wadeye on Tuesday, leading to calls from authorities for the public to be aware of the risks of drinking the substance.

According to NT Police, five people were taken into protective custody due to intoxication and one taken to a health clinic for medical treatment after consuming methylated spirits.

A spokesman said it had been indicated the spirit had been purchased and brought into the community to be sold for a profit.

Police urge NT retailers who sell methylated spirits to review their security to ensure it is not being used for human consumption.

Anyone caught drinking methylated spirits faces a maximum fine of $3140. The maximum fine for selling the spirit is $15,700, or 12 months in prison.

"Drinking methylated spirits is a significant health issue, and can lead to significant harm or death. Police urge people not to drink methylated spirits," the spokesman said.

black market drinking health metho methylated spirits

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Innovative’ puppet show to pull at heart strings

        ‘Innovative’ puppet show to pull at heart strings

        News Honeybee Creative is all about thinking outside the box to help adults living with a disability blossom and now they’re looking forward to performing an ‘out of the...

        • 20th Nov 2019 6:00 PM
        GALLERY: Summer collection launches in style

        premium_icon GALLERY: Summer collection launches in style

        Fashion & Beauty Noosa fashion brand Ella and Sunday are hoping to make a difference to the live of...

        Cars rammed as wild Bruce Hwy chase ends in dramatic arrest

        premium_icon Cars rammed as wild Bruce Hwy chase ends in dramatic arrest

        Breaking Car crashes into truck after speeding at 150km/h with 'no tyres'

        Vinnies bring Christmas to needy families

        Vinnies bring Christmas to needy families

        News Tewantin families depend on Vinnies to have any Christmas at all.