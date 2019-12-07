Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Officers arrived at Bondi’s Beach Road in Sydney’s eastern suburbs just before 7am,
Officers arrived at Bondi’s Beach Road in Sydney’s eastern suburbs just before 7am,
News

Cops called to Kyle and lover’s Bondi Bentley bust-up

by David Meddows and Ava Benny-Morrison
7th Dec 2019 1:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KYLE Sandilands and his new lover Tegan Kynaston were involved in a public fight this morning with onlookers forced to call police.

The Sunday Telegraph can reveal Sandilands asked a bystander to call triple-0 after Kynaston allegedly damaged his luxury Bentley while exiting the car.

Officers arrived at Bondi's Beach Road in Sydney's eastern suburbs just before 7am, when Kynaston allegedly assaulted one of them.

 

Kyle Sandilands in his Bentley which was allegedly damaged by lover Tegan Kynaston.
Kyle Sandilands in his Bentley which was allegedly damaged by lover Tegan Kynaston.

Kynaston, 33 and Sandilands, 48, are believed to have been dating for several months after his split with longtime lover Imogen Anthony.

Sandilands confirmed his relationship with Anthony was over live on air last month.

Kynaston, who works as director of communications for Sandilands'' King Kyle company, was arrested by police and later taken to St Vincent's Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

"While speaking with the woman it will be alleged in court that she assaulted one of the officers before being taken to hospital for a mental health assessment," a statement from NSW Police says.

 

Kyle Sandilands new girlfriend Tegan Kynaston.
Kyle Sandilands new girlfriend Tegan Kynaston.

"The man was spoken to by police and left the area soon after."

Sources say responding officers had to help Sandilands secure the door back onto the car before he left the scene.

A spokesman for Sandilands refused to comment further on the early morning incident.

"There have been reports of an incident that occurred in Bondi this morning. As this is now a police matter and out of respect and concern for those affected, we're unable to comment," he said in a statement.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity breakup kyle sandilands radio host radio show tegan kynaston

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor says short-stay reforms ‘won’t rock economy’

        premium_icon Mayor says short-stay reforms ‘won’t rock economy’

        News Mayor answers short-stay critic who happens to be standing against him.

        Christmas fireworks cancelled in Cooroy

        Christmas fireworks cancelled in Cooroy

        News Cooroy cancels fireworks in light of the total fire ban.

        Catch 22 taking tourists out deep sea fishing

        premium_icon Catch 22 taking tourists out deep sea fishing

        News Call of the ocean couldn’t be ignored by third generation fisherman.

        Pardon trial: Hypnosis expert denies memory changed

        premium_icon Pardon trial: Hypnosis expert denies memory changed

        Crime A Noosa councillor’s defence team questioned an expert in hypnotherapy on whether...