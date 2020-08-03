Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FILE IMAGE: Police officers checking on the beach traffic at Teewah earlier this year.
FILE IMAGE: Police officers checking on the beach traffic at Teewah earlier this year.
News

Cops crackdown on Noosa North Shore weekenders

Peter Gardiner
3rd Aug 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have allegedly found illegal drugs in the vehicle of a 19-year-old driver on Noosa North Shore during a targeted weekend crackdown.

Officer in charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said Noosa Police conducted patrols of the open beaches north of the river “in response to a large swell of people and vehicles travelling Teewah Beach through to Double Island Point”.

Beach blitz, fines for offenders

Sen-Sgt Carroll said officers conducted speed enforcement and random breath testing.

Police officers on the beach at Teewah conducting alcohol, drug and speed testing of drivers earlier this year.
Police officers on the beach at Teewah conducting alcohol, drug and speed testing of drivers earlier this year.

“A 19-year-old Buderim male was caught by police doing circle work on the open beach,” he said.

“He was issued multiple infringement notices and a search of his vehicle further located dangerous drugs to which he is now undergoing a drug diversion.

“A 48-year-old Noosaville woman was issued a notice to appear for drink-driving.”

Sen Sgt Carroll said speed compliance was good through the camping area as was compliance with permits and vehicle passes.

drink driving noosa crime noosa northshore noosa police
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      ATO’s tough new crackdown

      ATO’s tough new crackdown
      • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

      Top Stories

        Local COVID-19 case leads to call for exemption changes

        premium_icon Local COVID-19 case leads to call for exemption changes

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called for changes to exemptions after COVID-19 case allowed to return to Toowoomba.

        Unlikely destination emerges for next Coast flights

        premium_icon Unlikely destination emerges for next Coast flights

        Business Another domestic route could be set to open up from the Coast

        Coast man arrested on torture, assault charges

        premium_icon Coast man arrested on torture, assault charges

        Crime Man faces 10 charges including torture, deprivation of liberty

        Where Coast’s COVID-19 blow in went next

        premium_icon Where Coast’s COVID-19 blow in went next

        Health Man who tested positive to coronavirus flew into Maroochydore