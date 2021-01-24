Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Cops ferried to ‘disturbance’ at island festival

by Jacob Miley
24th Jan 2021 12:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have had to be ferried over to South Stradbroke Island to quell a large "disturbance" at a Gold Coast music festival, which is believed to have started when a vessel crashed into a jetty.

Authorities were called to Couran Cove about 8.30pm Saturday after reports a man had taken control of a vessel and crashed, police said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a large disturbance followed and multiple crews had to be ferried over to Couran Cove to assist.

It's believed the incident was linked to the Gold Coast Vibez festival that was being held at the Couran Cove Resort.

The spokesman said police had left the island by midnight. There were approximately 350 patrons in attendance, he said.

Originally published as Cops ferried to 'disturbance' at island festival

More Stories

editors picks emergency stradbroke island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coastal concerns: Community asked to have their say

        Premium Content Coastal concerns: Community asked to have their say

        Council News Noosa Council is one of 10 other local governments in Queensland pushing forward with a coastal hazards adaptation plan.

        Abuse, neglect and death: Inside the nursing home from hell

        Premium Content Abuse, neglect and death: Inside the nursing home from hell

        Crime Japara Noosa nursing home investigated for aged care deaths

        'We are overwhelmed': Coast man smashes world record

        Premium Content 'We are overwhelmed': Coast man smashes world record

        News Coast man breaks world record for "Murph Workouts" done in 24 hours

        Top Sunshine Coast citizens honoured

        Premium Content Top Sunshine Coast citizens honoured

        News More than 100 citizens have been honoured at Australia Day Awards