A DECORATED defence force officer had no idea his service medals had been stolen from his home until police found them during a massive drug bust.

Kirwan Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Devon Cupitt said police searched nine homes at Cranbrook, Kirwan, Upper Ross and Yabulu on November 12 and 13.

Police found multiple marijuana plants, methamphetamine, drug utensils, synthetic marijuana and a safe police allege was taken from a Townsville ADF member.

Sen-Sgt Cupitt said the soldier's entire safe had allegedly been taken from his home, but he had no idea his valuables were missing until police knocked at his door.

The contents include multiple ADF service medals and jewellery.

Police also found an allegedly stolen motorbike and suspected stolen property.

They charged 10 people on 32 charges, which include mostly drug-related offences, who will face court at a later date.

Sen-Sgt Cupitt said the raid was a good result over the two days.

He said police do not believe the drug seizures was connected to a larger ring.

Sen-Sgt Cupitt said police relied on tip offs from the public, and encouraged anyone with information to contact Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000.

Investigations are ongoing.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Cops find soldier's stolen medals in ice, cannabis bust