Cops fined for breaching social distancing

Two off-duty NSW cops have been fined for partying on the weekend in breach of public health orders after one was spotted intoxicated on a nearby street and had to be taken to hospital.

NSW Police said in a statement that officers were patrolling in the Sydney CBD at about 8.30pm on Saturday when they "observed a woman who appeared to be intoxicated" being assisted by a man on King St.

The 27-year-old woman, a senior constable attached to Police Transport Command, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for treatment and was released at about 2am on Sunday.

Police "conducted further inquiries" and established that the woman and her 31-year-old companion "had been at a nearby apartment at a social gathering".

Another off-duty officer, a 27-year-old senior constable attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command, was also at the party. Two other women, aged 28 and 31, were also there.

All five were slapped with $1000 penalty infringement notices this morning "for failing to comply with noticed direction under the Public Health Act 2010".

It comes after Australian Federal Police cadets were filmed by a neighbour having a rowdy party at a training college in the Canberra suburb of Barton on Friday night.

The video was published by the ABC yesterday. "ACT Police can confirm it attended a gathering at the AFP College on Friday evening and spoke with those involved," an AFP spokesperson told the ABC.

"The matter has been handed to the AFP to investigate further and take any action deemed necessary. The matter is currently being investigated."

Attorney-General Christian Porter told reporters yesterday that he hadn't seen the video "but it doesn't sound very good and it sounds like it should definitely be a matter of disciplinary proceedings for the commissioner with his recruits, which I am sure he will engage in with a robust fashion".

