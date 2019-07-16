Menu
Login
The nine-year-old's
The nine-year-old's "very detailed" drawing of the suspect truck. PHOTO: Springville Police Department
News

Cops get great drawing of suspect vehicle thanks to girl, 9

16th Jul 2019 3:59 PM

A NINE-YEAR-OLD's superior drawing skills have helped police locate some suspects.

A Springville Police Department corporal from Sprinville, Utah, was investigating a package theft in a neighbourhood when he found the nine-year-old witness and asked for a description of the suspect vehicle.

Well, he certainly got what he asked for.

The young girl produced a "very well drawn" picture of the suspect vehicle - a red truck.

The department's Facebook post attracted many comments from people impressed with the girl's skills, saying she has a bright future as a sketch artist.

The police are still investigating the theft and searching for the occupants of the car - reportedly a man and a woman.

The suspect truck police are trying to find. PHOTO: Springville Police Department
The suspect truck police are trying to find. PHOTO: Springville Police Department
cops drawing springville police department truck
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Councillors 100% behind climate emergency call

    Councillors 100% behind climate emergency call

    News Noosa Council declares climate emergency

    BREAKING: Teen hit by car in Cooroy

    BREAKING: Teen hit by car in Cooroy

    News Paramedics are on scene in Cooroy after a teen was hit by a car

    Celebrate Woodstock's 50th with Cooran's best

    Celebrate Woodstock's 50th with Cooran's best

    News Yasgar's Farm recreated in Cooran

    Dine with wine at this special food event

    Dine with wine at this special food event

    News Do you love wine and Italian food? You don't want to miss this