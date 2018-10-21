Menu
Police have arrested a driver after multiple reports of dangerous behaviour on the Pacific Highway.
Cops nab 180kmh speedster with dodgy sign

Liana Turner
by
21st Oct 2018 3:41 PM

A DRIVER with dodgy sign on their car is in custody after allegedly travelling at 180km/h down the Pacific Highway.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Luke Arthurs said they had received several reports of a vehicle travelling at excessive speeds on the highway.

He said the first reports came from the Mullumbimby area.

"It started in our area," he said.

"We were getting reports of it."

The car continued travelling down the motorway to the West Byron area.

Insp Arthurs said "detective, NSW Police Force" was written in graffiti on the rear of the vehicle.

A NSW Police spokesman confirmed one person was in custody.

"There was a car that was driving in a manner dangerous," he said.

He said officers from the Richmond Police District arrested the driver in West Ballina.

He said no charges had formally been laid as of yet, and no pursuit occurred.

