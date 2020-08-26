Menu
Police believe these four men may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent theft at a Noosa bottle shop.
Cops search for men after bottle shop thefts

Matt Collins
26th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
Police would like to speak with four men who may be able to assist with their inquiries after a Noosa bottle shop had several items stolen.

They are investigating an alleged theft from a bottle shop in Cooyar St.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a group of four men entered the store and allegedly took alcohol at about 6.30pm on August 7.

It is alleged the four men were known to each other.

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

