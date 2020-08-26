Cops search for men after bottle shop thefts

Police believe these four men may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent theft at a Noosa bottle shop.

Police believe these four men may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent theft at a Noosa bottle shop.

Police would like to speak with four men who may be able to assist with their inquiries after a Noosa bottle shop had several items stolen.

They are investigating an alleged theft from a bottle shop in Cooyar St.

NAMED: Ten convicted Sunshine Coast drug traffickers

Bomb squad called, homes evacuated as dog chews ‘grenade’

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a group of four men entered the store and allegedly took alcohol at about 6.30pm on August 7.

It is alleged the four men were known to each other.

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.