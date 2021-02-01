Menu
Naomi Kokkinos, 44, died in a car crash near Cloncurry on December 28.
Cops search for witnesses to double fatal

Caitlan Charles
by
1st Feb 2021 7:02 AM
POLICE are searching for two women who may have witnessed a fatal crash last year.

Police investigating the a double fatal traffic crash in Cloncurry are appealing for help.

About 6.35am a ute travelling on the Barkly Highway, 26km west of Cloncurry, collided with a road train.

Officers are hoping to speak to two potential witnesses of the crash.

The scene of the fatal crash near Cloncurry
Two women in a small white car were seen in the area at the time.

As a result of the crash, 44-year-old Naomi Kokkinos and a 17-year-old boy died.

The diver of the road train was flown to Mount Isa Base Hospital for treatment.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information, phone Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000, quoting the reference number QP2002659458.

You can also report information online.

 

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

