Cops seize firearms, ammunition, stun device and drugs

WHEN police searched a property in Coraki on Tuesday they found a cache of firearms and other prohibited weapons.

Officers from Richmond Police District said a man will face court today after firearms were seized from a Northern Rivers home on June 9.

About 11.15am (Tuesday June 9), officers executed a search warrant at a home on Union Street, Coraki, where they spoke with a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old teenage boy.

During the search, police seized four firearms, ammunition, an extendible baton, an electronic stun device and cannabis.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He has been charged with 13 offences, including possess prohibited weapon, possess prohibited firearm, possess unregistered prohibited firearm, not keep firearm safe, possess unauthorised firearm, cultivate prohibited plant, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV).

He has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

The teenage boy was issued with a cannabis caution under the Young Offenders Act.