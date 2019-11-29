Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are searching for a man at Caloundra this morning.
Police are searching for a man at Caloundra this morning.
Crime

EMERGENCY ZONE: Cops arrest suspected armed man

Shayla Bulloch
29th Nov 2019 10:26 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM

UPDATE 12.30pm:

POLICE have revoked an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) following reports of an armed man in Caloundra.

The PSPA was revoked at 12.20pm.

A man has been taken into custody without incident

>>> ARMED MAN ARRESTED IN DRAMATIC TAKEDOWN OUTSIDE UNIT BLOCKS

UPDATE 10.50AM: 

MULTIPLE police crews and a dog squad team have descended on Ormuz Ave, outside the CWA Hall in Caloundra.

Witnesses reported at least 3-4 police cars were at the scene, as the search for a 22-year-old man suspected to be armed continues. 

>>> HEAVILY ARMED TACTICAL POLICE CALLED IN TO EMERGENCY ZONE 

Police have declared a PSPA encompassing Queen Street, Bowman Road, the Esplanade and Edmund Street.

EARLIER:

POLICE have closed down several Sunshine Coast streets as they hunt for a man who is possibly armed.

Officers have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to reports of an armed man in Caloundra West this morning.

Officers said about 8am, the 22-year-old attended a Rosewood St address and became involved in a verbal altercation with a woman.

They believe the man made threats before leaving the property on foot claiming to be in possession of a firearm.

The declaration was made at 9.40am encompassing Queen St, Bowman Rd, the Esplanade and Edmund St.

Police are not aware if the man is still or was armed but are taking all necessary precautions.

His current whereabouts are not known.

The man is described as about 170cm tall, caucasian, fair complexion with mousy light hair.

Police are urging anyone who sights the man or has any information regarding his current whereabouts to not approach them and to immediately call triple-0 (000).

More Stories

Show More
armed man on the run sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police threats
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sekisui views ‘won’t significantly impact character’

        premium_icon Sekisui views ‘won’t significantly impact character’

        Environment Sekisui’s seven-storey resort may protrude through the surrounding tree canopy and into residents’ sights, but the impact on their view will ‘not be significant’, a...

        Council bends the norm to save with solar

        premium_icon Council bends the norm to save with solar

        News A council's novel solar approach hailed as a national first.

        Ambulance officer's final act of service in death

        premium_icon Ambulance officer's final act of service in death

        News Chopper Dave in tribute to dad: “He just lived to help people.”