EMERGENCY ZONE: Cops arrest suspected armed man

Police are searching for a man at Caloundra this morning.

UPDATE 12.30pm:

POLICE have revoked an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) following reports of an armed man in Caloundra.

The PSPA was revoked at 12.20pm.

A man has been taken into custody without incident

UPDATE 10.50AM:

MULTIPLE police crews and a dog squad team have descended on Ormuz Ave, outside the CWA Hall in Caloundra.

Witnesses reported at least 3-4 police cars were at the scene, as the search for a 22-year-old man suspected to be armed continues.

Police have declared a PSPA encompassing Queen Street, Bowman Road, the Esplanade and Edmund Street.

EARLIER:

POLICE have closed down several Sunshine Coast streets as they hunt for a man who is possibly armed.

Officers have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to reports of an armed man in Caloundra West this morning.

Officers said about 8am, the 22-year-old attended a Rosewood St address and became involved in a verbal altercation with a woman.

They believe the man made threats before leaving the property on foot claiming to be in possession of a firearm.

The declaration was made at 9.40am encompassing Queen St, Bowman Rd, the Esplanade and Edmund St.

Police are not aware if the man is still or was armed but are taking all necessary precautions.

His current whereabouts are not known.

The man is described as about 170cm tall, caucasian, fair complexion with mousy light hair.

Police are urging anyone who sights the man or has any information regarding his current whereabouts to not approach them and to immediately call triple-0 (000).