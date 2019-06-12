Corey Brown reveals horror injury toll from shocking fall

TWO-time Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Corey Brown has revealed how close he came to not being able to walk again after a horror race fall at Eagle Farm.

Brown, 42, had successful surgery this week on a fracture to the T7 vertebra. He also punctured a lung and fractured his sternum in the fall.

He had eight screws and a plate inserted to stabilise the spine after a piece of bone "chipped off and was floating around".

"I was extremely lucky, one in a million for it not to hit the spinal chord," Brown told RSN 927.

"I thank my lucky stars for not being in that position. I'm still in a world of pain but very, very thankful.

"It's a bit of a jigsaw puzzle looking at the X-rays they showed me yesterday afternoon."

Brown's riding future remains in limbo, with a potential 12-14 month stint on the sidelines.

Brown was taken to a Brisbane hospital after his mount, Lord Arthur, broke a back leg and fell in the closing stages of the Queensland Derby last Saturday.

Lord Arthur was euthanised and stewards later adjourned an inquiry into the fall.

"I'm going OK, I've felt better obviously, slowly but surely I'm getting my head above water and getting mobile," Brown said.

"I thank my lucky stars to even be walking, to be honest.

"I've got a punctured lung, a cracked sternum and my back injury (pause) that's racing, they tell me."

Brown, who has not given up hope of returning to the saddle, was fully conscious during the fall.

"It's funny you know, when I first hit the ground, this sound really, really weird because it happened so fast, it wasn't that bad," Brown said.

"But the next bounce, I don't know whether I've been kicked in the back or what's hit me in the back, straight away I knew it was a major drama.

"I know I've got plenty of time left in me. There's still plenty of time, it's a bit of wake-up call the job that we do, the older you get, we don't bounce as well."