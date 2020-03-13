Qld Health responds to coronavirus question about Noosa

CONFIRMED cases of coronavirus in Queensland has risen to 35, but how is Noosa fairing in the worldwide pandemic?

As at 5pm on Friday, March 13, there were 35 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) across the state, but there was some reprieve for Noosa residents, at least for now.

A spokesman at Queensland Health confirmed there were currently no confirmed cases of the virus at Noosa Hospital.

"We don't have any confirmed cases in Noosa," he said.

"We still have no local cases."

"Meaning each of the confirmed cases (across Queensland) can be traced back to overseas."

If Noosa residents develop a fever, a cough, sore throat or shortness of breath within 14 days of overseas travel, they should contact a doctor or call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).