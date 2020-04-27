Coronavirus nearly gone from West Moreton region

NEARLY GONE: Of the 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the West Moreton Region, only two remain active. Photo: File

ANOTHER nine coronavirus patients in the West Moreton have recovered from the illness during the weekend.

The former patients join 26 others in the region who had already recovered, after being diagnosed with the virus during March.

From the 37 confirmed cases in the region, only two patients remain infected with the virus -neither of whom are from the Lockyer Valley or Somerset regions.

On Saturday, Queensland Health reported three patients were still infected in the entire region and on Sunday the number decreased to two.

Throughout Queensland, six new patients were diagnosed across Saturday and Sunday, raising the state's total to 1,030.

Only 98 patients are sick with the virus as 926 have recovered and no longer test positive.

No new cases have been detected in the West Moreton region since April 1.

Queensland Health said in a statement, though most of the state's patients had only experienced mild symptoms, 18 of the 98 remaining patients were in hospital, six of whom were presently in intensive care.