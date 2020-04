Coronavirus Noosa: All you need to know today

Queensland Health has revealed its latest coronavirus data, with 40 additional cases lifting the local total to 781. There are currently seven patients on ventilators in intensive care units. Nationally we have a death toll of 20.

In Noosa residents are being reminded the beach is not the place to be going with friends and exemptions for leaving your house do not include a day at the beach or in town.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, Tourism Noosa and Noosa Council also released a joint message to the Accommodation and Real Estate sector in Noosa outlining the importance of these measures.

While some stores are running out of essential supplies, wholesalers have surplus stock now restaurants have closed, with one Noosa business opening up to the public.

This week schools went pupil free with St Andrew's Anglican College launching an online learning portal not only for their students but the wider education community.

Several local gyms, personal trainers and fitness outlets have also turned online, offering at home workouts through your laptop or smart phone.

A cleaning product company based in Doonan have put their coronavirus action plan into place, hoping to spread a high standard of cleaning rather than the infectious virus. They offer services for residential and commercial buildings using non-toxic products.

And while isolation might seem like the perfect time to bring a new animal into the family, one animal advocate warns it's not a good idea.

While several events for the year have been cancelled, one Noosa Open Studios is determined to proceed, announcing they have moved their popular August event to October. Meanwhile the national climate summit Transforming Australia 2020 that was due to take place in Noosa in October has been postponed to next year.

The Sunshine State is now home to the first GP-led rural respiratory clinic, with doors opening today on the new facility as the Government fights back against COVID-19.

Meanwhile a shocking new survey has revealed the majority of our frontline medical staff believe they are inadequately protected against COVID-19, with masks running low and workers forced to make their own hand sanitiser.

Queenslanders face massive fines and even jail time if caught not following coronavirus social distancing rules with just 16 excuses getting you out of a hefty fine.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has issued a 'home confinement' directive which prohibits residents from leaving their home unless they fit one of 16 categories, including shopping for essential food, travelling to and from work, exercising or taking children to school or childcare.

LEAVE A MESSAGE OF SUPPORT FOR OUR FRONTLINE HEROES

A Sunshine Coast mum is calling for the younger generation to take the coronavirus pandemic with more severity after a boy deliberately coughed in her face and then laughed.

Meanwhile Toowoomba Regional Council has closed all public park playgrounds, outdoor gyms, public barbecue facilities and skate parks in line with the latest federal government health advice.

And Hamilton Island has gone into an enforced island-wide self-isolation period for three weeks to help ensure the safety of residents from coronavirus and anyone found breaking the rules may be asked to leave the island.

Elsewhere, the most infected coronavirus cohort in Australia are women aged in their twenties, according to statistics from the federal Health Department - because they won't stay home.

Amid the COVID-19 chaos, everyone is being urged to get the flu vaccine early this year. Australia has developed a four-strain super vaccine now available free to those over 65.

An Italian waitress on a working holiday visa has been stranded in Australia for more than two weeks because she cannot afford the flight home after greedy Qatar airline quoted $12,000 a ticket home.

And Prince William, now known as "the last royal standing", has revealed he wants to be front and centre in the battle against COVID-19.

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, spent two years flying medics to emergencies before stepping down in 2017.

But he has privately said he wants to get back in the cockpit and help out on the front line.

