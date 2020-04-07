Coronavirus Noosa: All you need to know today

NOOSA will see no one hopping on free holiday busses this Easter after Noosa Council's decision to suspend their Go Noosa service in line with State Government regulations.

Noosa police are also warning fines will be issued to those blatantly disobeying social distancing measures.

RSPCA's annual walk is the latest casualty to fall victim to COVID-19 after organisers decided to hit the 'paws' button on Noosa's event.

In an attempt to bring hope for those at home, a Doonan-based dog trainer is wants locals to hang Christmas lights to help brighten community spirit.

With more businesses turning to home delivery for customers, here are five ideas to have fresh produce delivered to your door and help support the local economy.

Queensland's coronavirus cases have increased by another 13 overnight, taking the state total to 934.

Queensland Health has confirmed the increase - showing the virus' spread has flattened in recent days following tough social distancing regulations.

Of the state's 934 cases, 119 Queenslanders have contracted COVID-19 from cruise ships.

And the national death toll is currently at 45.

If you were thinking about a day trip or quick escape to a holiday home over Easter, think again. Authorities have warned they plan to crackdown on those 'leaving their village'.

And if you were thinking of pushing the boundaries of social distancing, don't. Darling Downs police have started issuing COVID-19 fines for residents violating quarantine and self-isolation orders.

Two people have been hit with large fines after they illegally crossed the Queensland border by driving around roadblocks as the battle to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues.

In a blow for frontline workers, the State Government refuses to say how it will enact its sudden pay rise freeze for thousands of public servants or clarify who will be affected.

Teachers and nurses are among frontline workers who already have certified agreements in place with the Government.

And seven cruise ships still off the Queensland coast have been ordered to leave Australian waters immediately.

The Federal Government has issued a directive for all to leave by 11.59pm on Wednesday, with two others having earlier departed yesterday morning, amid a federal ban on all cruise ships docking.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said no passengers were aboard, and she had no information indicating any of the crew were sick.







British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has said.

The Australian Defence Force is on standby to provide planes and helicopters to evacuate COVID-19 patients from small rural hospitals if required.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has also revealed 10 million extra face masks will be released from the government's stockpile to frontline health workers this week and 200 million will be manufactured by year's end.

And in news that will shock almost no-one, most Australian students will complete term two online as education ministers thrash out a plan for those in their final year of school.

An emergency doctor has claimed that Aussie medical staff are going to stores including Bunnings to to get supplies to protect themselves while treating COVID-19 patients.

Now that Australia appears to have got the spread of the coronavirus under control, it faces an even more disturbing choice on how to end the epidemic.

Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19, as the most popular online searches around the deadly virus have revealed. Here's the words and issues causing us the most stress.

