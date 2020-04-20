Coronavirus Noosa: all you need to know today

Queensland has not recorded a new case of coronavirus for the first time in 81 days, with the state's leaders saying if that rate can be sustained, the "end is in sight".

And on the first day of Term Two, parents homeschooling their children have been left frustrated before the first day of school even starts with the State Government's Learning Place and Learning at Home websites crashing.

And for our senior High School students, 2020 has proven to be a less than ideal way to complete your final year of studies, one school captain explains.

With much debate about the Federal Government's COVID-19 tracking app, the blunt message to our Prime Minister from maverick LNP Noosa MP Llew O'Brien is: a coronavirus tracer app? no way.

A Black Mountain woman is relived to be home after weeks stranded in Peru.

Cooroy's RV stopover has become a refuge for grey nomads caught out by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

COVID-19 has not killed the Anzac Day spirit in Noosa - the pandemic has just forced the Tewantin Noosa RSL to become creative on how they deliver the annual service.

A Noosa pre-service teacher is hoping to brighten the lives of aged care residents with the old fashion art of writing to a penpal and she is calling on the community to get behind the cause.

This Noosa-based wetsuit manufacturer is turning its coveted patterns into protective face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

And while strict social restrictions may have forced the temporary closure of sporting clubs all around the country, one Noosa sporting club has found a way to keep their members in the swing.

Meanwhile, 46 more fines have been issued as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million in the state.

More than 14,000 new jobs would be created under a $608 million "battleplan" to fight the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 from the Cape to Coolangatta.

On the Gold Coast, shattered women booked for double mastectomies have been told they will only have one breast removed at a time under the new coronavirus elective surgery rules.

After weeks stranded in Western Australia, two CQ couples are finally home.

The couples left Perth on February 12 on a 71-day cruise to London but it was turned around due to the coronavirus pandemic rapidly evolving.

They got back to Freemantle on March 27 and have spent the last few weeks stuck in isolation in a hotel room, despite there being no cases of coronavirus on the cruise ship.

And a Queensland neighbourhood has discovered a way to still have fun on a Saturday night without breaking any COVID-19 restrictions.



The spring carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne will have a different feel to them this year.

There is a very real likelihood feature races like The Everest at Royal Randwick and the Melbourne Cup at Flemington will be run before empty grandstands.

Meanwhile in the USA, a family who had 10 members contract coronavirus, causing two to tragically lose their lives, is among ten thousand Americans suing China.

A new study detailing a man's reinfection with coronavirus has people concerned, suggesting the rush to a vaccine may prove useless.

And a doctor who cared for 600 quarantined passengers in hotel quarantine in Australia has lifted the lid about what really goes on.



