Images that emerged on social media of a migrant worker dressed as a giant box of hand sanitiser have sparked global outrage.
News

Coronavirus photo sparks global outrage

12th Mar 2020 8:15 AM

Pictures of a migrant worker dressed as a giant box of hand sanitiser in Saudi Arabia have sparked global outrage.

The images, which emerged on social media earlier this week, show a man wearing a face mask and a box with the words "hand sanitizer" written on it, standing in the lobby of the oil giant Saudi Aramco's headquarters.

The images were widely slammed on social media as racist, with some comparing it to "slavery".

 

 

 

After the pictures went viral, Saudi Aramco released a statement on Twitter saying it was "strongly dissatisfied" with what happened, and was taking measures to ensure it wouldn't happen again.

The oil giant did not issue an apology to the man, or explain why he had been made to wear the costume.

There are 21 cases of coronavirus currently reported in Saudi Arabia.

The country has been slammed for its human rights record and treatment of migrant workers, who make up a large chunk of the kingdom's workforce.

Saudi Aramco is the most valuable company in the world. Last December, its initial public offering was the largest in history at $US1.7 trillion.

But its shares have fallen more than 11 per cent amid concerns the coronavirus outbreak will slow oil demand from China.

The World Health Organisation has officially declared the virus a pandemic, with more than 118,000 cases worldwide.

