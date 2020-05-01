Menu
Coronavirus QLD: Everything you need to know today

Claire Gould
by
1st May 2020

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has congratulated Queenslanders as the state again recorded no new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. It comes as the state prepares for stay-at-home restrictions to ease from midnight.

The coronavirus pandemic is a global threat not seen in over a century. But to Queensland it is all too familiar, hence the state's stunning success in containing it.

And Scott Morrison has slammed "fantasyland" claims by billionaire Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest that COVID-19 could have come from Australia instead of China and urged him to stop freelancing in foreign affairs.

Meanwhile Queensland's shocking COVID-19 driving habits have been revealed. Many Queenslanders are taking life-threatening risks on the road during the state lockdown - and their admissions are frightening.

Parents shouldn't expect schools to return to normal for weeks, after a leaked recording revealed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told Labor members she'll tread slowly because people could blame her if a child gets sick.

And "Angry" and "disgusted" customers caught up in the coronavirus pandemic across the world say Gold Coast companies have failed to deliver or refund money paid for $28-a-pop face masks.
 

Four Australian Defence Force personnel, who tested positive for coronavirus while serving in the Middle East, have been flown into Darwin this morning.

It comes as Australia's deputy chief medical officer has boasted that the country has "crushed" coronavirus after another drop in cases across the states and territories.

And as the economic downturn continues, we knew putting our economy into hibernation would send unemployment skyrocketing and the officials have revealed just how big they think it will get.

Meanwhile in tragic news, a woman has fallen to her death after leaving her house to celebrate the end of the coronavirus lockdown.

And as New York grapples to come to terms with the loss and sickness in the Big Apple, up to 100 bodies of coronavirus victims have been "found in trucks" at a US funeral home in the city after neighbours complained they could "smell death".
 

 

