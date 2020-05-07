Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Location change to next coronavirus testing centre

Laura Thomas
7th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CORONAVIRUS testing centre destined for Proserpine will instead be set up in Bowen.

BHP announced last month that testing clinics would be opened in Proserpine and Moranbah under the mining giant's Vital Resources Fund.

However, a spokesman from BHP confirmed the clinic flagged for Proserpine would be relocated to Bowen.

The spokesman did not provide a reason for the move or an exact location of the Bowen clinic.

However, he said that despite the change in location the timeline for the clinic would remain the same with an expected opening in early June.

BHP allocated $7.6 million to the clinics, which will allow them to operate for six months with further funding to be considered if needed.

The service, managed by Vanguard Health, will allow patients to be tested for COVID-19 after presenting clear symptoms of the virus or following high-risk interaction.

More Stories

bhp coronavirus testing coronaviruswhitsundays testing clinic vital resources fund
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GOING ‘CHEEP’: Two popular Noosa franchises up for sale

        premium_icon GOING ‘CHEEP’: Two popular Noosa franchises up for sale

        News Not one, but two popular Noosa fast-food restaurants are for sale and will definitely have people wanting to ‘chip' in.

        Teen thrown from horse after low driver act

        premium_icon Teen thrown from horse after low driver act

        News A girl has serous neck injuries after a driver spooked her horse

        No new coronavirus cases, one under investigation

        premium_icon No new coronavirus cases, one under investigation

        Health The Sunshine Coast has recorded another 24 hours of zero new coronavirus cases, but...

        30 jobs lost after building company's shock Coast closure

        premium_icon 30 jobs lost after building company's shock Coast closure

        Business A global building products giant will close its Coast branch