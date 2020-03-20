Menu
Coronavirus watch list: Were you on these flights?

by Adella Beaini
20th Mar 2020 3:50 PM

Nearly 50 international and domestic flights have been included on the latest coronavirus watch list provided by NSW Health.

Each of these flights has had a passenger onboard who was confirmed to have coranvirus with health authorities urging travellers to check flight details to ascertain if they may have been exposed.

 

It comes after the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state rose to 307 with about five of these people in intensive care.

If passengers have symptoms they are urged to call ahead to their GP or medical centre before attending.

Alternatively call healthdirect on 1800 022 222 or visit a NSW Health COVID-19/flu assessment clinic for information.

