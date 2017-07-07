Costly fine a surprise for tourist

Is this too close together? A snap by an upset tourist who was fined.

A NOOSA tourist has warned locals to be wary of little-known parking rules after he was hit with a "stealth parking fine”.

Philip Coates was visiting the Eumundi Markets during a family holiday in Noosa when he was hit with a $91 fine for parking within 3m of a continuous white median strip line.

Mr Coates said he had parked in Crescent Rd, a suburban street, because the usual car parks were full.

"There were no signs to say parking was prohibited and no yellow lines advising that parking was prohibited in the area, so we decided to park,” he said.

"When we returned to the car two hours later we had received a parking ticket for illegal parallel parking.”

Mr Coates said he was 2.5m from the line.

"This law is intended to prevent vehicles blocking routes for both vehicles and pedestrians,” he said.

"Our vehicle was doing neither. Numerous vehicles on the other side of the road had parked blocking pedestrian walkways and none had a ticket.”

The ticket cited state traffic law in the Transport Operations (Road Use Management - Road Rules) Regulation, which in Section 208 part six declares: "If the road has a continuous dividing line or a dividing strip, the driver must position the vehicle at least 3m from the continuous dividing line or dividing strip, unless otherwise indicated by information on or with a parking control sign.”

A Sunshine Coast Council spokesman said it was important the 3m rule was followed as it allowed traffic to freely pass through the street.

"Motorists in Queensland are required to know the road rules as a condition of their driver's licence and these rules include the parking of vehicles,” he said.