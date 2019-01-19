Cottesloe better than Noosa? No WA-y

Cottesloe better than this? Nope. Noosa Main Beach at its best.

Cottesloe better than this? Nope. Noosa Main Beach at its best. Lachie Millard

PERTH'S Cottesloe Beach better than Noosa Main Beach?

You're kidding.

Sure, Cottesloe has its attractions, being a great beach to watch the sunset over water, although those dry-heat mid-40s temps in summer can be tough.

And, of course, it's full of West Australians. Even worse - it's in Western Australia.

Noosa Main Beach, on the other hand, is north-facing, sustainably maintained, safe, beautiful, with perfect people on it all the time.

And it's located ... well, in Noosa, which is surely enough to win any best-beach poll hands-down, really.

But that was the state of play in a poll in a national online publication on Thursday morning, where readers are being asked to vote for their favourite Australian beach.

And they still can, as the poll is open until January 24.

Thus, you can add your vote, too, and correct this egregious error.

Main Beach was running second in the 'metropolitan beach' segment (two other segments were for 'regional' and 'remote' beaches) with 409 votes, but Cottesloe was way ahead on 710 votes.

Maybe there's something in the water over there ...

Meanwhile Australia's 'world-renowned, iconic' beach, Bondi, was way back in the pack with a measly 178 votes - and Greenmount Beach was the only Gold Coast sand to show any positive support, with 137.

Melbourne's Portsea Beach has 185 votes, SA's Pt Noarlunga has 261. Locally, Coolum Beach has 141.

To cast your vote, go to http://ow.ly/wNez30nkwaa.