Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cotton On closes its stores amid coronavirus crisis. Picture: Supplied
Cotton On closes its stores amid coronavirus crisis. Picture: Supplied
Business

Cotton On shuts down amid COVID-19

by Staff writers
28th Mar 2020 9:58 AM

Iconic Aussie brand Cotton On has made the decision to close their doors nationwide.

"From 5pm Sunday 29 March, all our AUS stores will be temporarily closed," the brand notified customers via social media.

"We want to say a huge thank you to our retail teams who have continued to amaze us with their hard work during this tough time. And to our customers, thank you for your support."

 

Customers will still be able to shop all brands 24/7 online.

More to come.

Originally published as Cotton On shuts down amid COVID-19

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus cotton on employment jobs shopping smarter shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa Farmers Markets still operating in uncertain times

        premium_icon Noosa Farmers Markets still operating in uncertain times

        News Noosa market adds to its viral precautions to maintain its operations.

        Five things you didn’t know about candidate Snezana Redford

        premium_icon Five things you didn’t know about candidate Snezana Redford

        News In this unique election feature, we will endeavour to find out about the person...

        Five things you didn’t know about candidate Nathanael Ford

        premium_icon Five things you didn’t know about candidate Nathanael Ford

        News In this edition of ‘Five things we didn’t know’ we hear from councillor candidate...

        Five things you didn’t know about candidate Karen Cook-Langdon

        premium_icon Five things you didn’t know about candidate Karen...

        News With so much emphasis on campaigning, policies and meet and greet events, it’s easy...