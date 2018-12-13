Cougars' catches win match as Cooroy-Eumundi hit straps

COOROY-Eumundi Cougars cricketers endured regular rain showers which failed to dilute the quality of cricket on show at the Sel Bonnel Oval on Saturday, as 3As hosted Burpengary in a thrilling game of quality cricket.

Reduced to a 30-over match because of the rain, Burpengary won the toss and put the home side in to bat, with Cooroy taking the opportunity to post a decent total of 5/134.

Josh Butterfield smashed his way to a quality 40, and Mark Young again showed his class with an unbeaten 43.

But it was Cooroy's catching that truly won the game, with both Peter Clark and Phil Anderson taking absolute screamers, each worthy of high rankings in the 'Catch of the Year' category.

The young lads of Burpengary batted well though, and as the light fell the pressure increased as the match went down to the last ball of the final over.

Karl Nightingale superbly held his nerve to seal a thrilling victory for Cooroy by only three runs! This was once again a true team effort.

A thrilling match played in great spirit, with possibly the 'lively' home crowd also contributing to the win. Well done, boys.

Resuming on 1/68, day two of the U15 clash against Tewantin-Noosa saw Cooroy-Eumundi chasing a total of 138.

Fifties from both Martin Kelly and Ryan Christensen ensured the victory, and the innings was completed with 213 on the board. The second innings for Tewantin started with a couple of quick wickets by Brayden Forrest, and the day ended with the home team at 2-0.

It was a successful game for the Cooroy U15s, winning by nine wickets and continuing their unbeaten start to the season.

A plucky Yandina team took to the field on Saturday without a full team and gave the Cooroy-Eumundi U13s a demonstration on how to play competitive cricket. Yandina elected to bat first and some hard hitting and fast running between the wickets saw them build a strong total of 155.

Cooroy-Eumundi started the run chase with intent, as opener Jack Lynch (24no) and Joe Murray (18) combined for 39 runs from 70 balls. Late in the order, Eric Mahe also played some great strokes and ran hard between the wickets for an aggressive 15 from 11 balls. Cooroy-Eumundi's run rate almost flat lined for a 107 total.

U12 White were away to the Coolum Heat on Saturday. Batting first, Cooroy struggled to get partnerships going throughout their innings and wickets fell regularly. Stubborn resistance from Josh Plant (24) and Angus Hetherington (19) were the only standouts, as Cooroy were reduced to 85 all out.

Some good, tight bowling from all of the Cooroy boys wasn't enough defending such a small total, and unfortunately Coolum chased the runs down for the loss of 6 wickets. This group need a little piece of luck, and their winning ways will return!

U12 Green hosted the Coolum Renegades at Eumundi State School. Some fine batting from Cooroy enabled them to post a commendable 177 off their 30 overs, with Matt Christensen hitting a well deserved 63no, Clancy Young 38 and Henry Rudkin 25. In reply, the Renegades were no match for the accurate Cooroy bowling, being bowled out for 80. Steven Galea leading the bowling charge with 3 for 9 off 4 overs. A great result for a team that continues to get better.