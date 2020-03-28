Menu
Coughing teens allegedly bash elderly woman on bus

by Luke Mortimer
28th Mar 2020 6:02 PM
GOLD Coast Police are investigating reports an elderly woman was bashed by young thugs after she told them off for spitting and coughing over passengers on a bus.

A woman took to Facebook this morning and said her "beautiful friend who is in her 70s" was on a bus heading to The Pines Elanora Shopping Centre on Thursday, March 19.

She claimed a group of youths aged 11 to 13-years-old "started spitting and coughing over the people on the bus".

"She took it for as long as she could then got up and told them that they can't do that especially in these times," the post read.

A woman took to Facebook on Saturday morning claiming an elderly woman, her friend, was attacked on a Gold Coast bus after asking youths to stop spitting and coughing over passengers. The post quickly gained momentum. Picture: Facebook
It's alleged the youths "got her down and kicked and punched her in the head, stomach and everywhere, called her everything you could think of and more".

"NOT 1 PERSON HELPED (sic). Nope not the bus driver, the men on the bus or anyone did anything," she claimed.

The woman said she had cried and asked in the post "how could we as human beings watch this happen".

She said her friend was taken to hospital by her son for treatment.

A follow-up post several hours later claimed "a police officer from Coolangatta came up to her after hearing her tell a friend about it".

Investigations continue into the reported bus bashing. Picture: Brendan Radke
"Every police station has the video of it and they are now out to get them!" the woman wrote.

The posts racked up hundreds of comments, reactions and shares from concerned Facebook users.

Queensland Police was contacted for more information.

"The incident was reported to Palm Beach Station (not Coolangatta) on March 19. At this stage, investigations into the matter are continuing," a spokesman said.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The woman who created the post was contacted for comment, but no response was forthcoming.

Originally published as Coughing teens allegedly bash elderly woman on bus

