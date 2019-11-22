Menu
Cairns Aquarium Senior Reptile Handler Aaron Hopper with an Emerald Tree Monitor PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Could this be Queensland’s most interesting job?

by Grace Mason
22nd Nov 2019 6:59 AM
IF YOU'VE got a love of all things creepy and crawly, this could be the job for you.

Cairns Aquarium has put out the call for a new reptile handler to help with all creatures great and small at the CBD St site, pitching it as the "dream job" for animal lovers.

Senior reptile handler Aaron Hopper, who has been working at the aquarium for more than two years, said he loved his job and the animals he worked with every day.

He said it was the emerald tree monitors, mostly found in Papua New Guinea, he enjoyed working with most.

"They're very inquisitive, charismatic little animals and they're very rewarding to work with," he said. "Reptiles are always teaching you something different."

Mr Hopper said they were seeking someone with at least three years' experience who was not shy in front of a crowd as they would be doing public demonstrations with various animals.

He said the new recruit would be involved in everything from feeding, cleaning, enrichment and display design.

To apply and for more details go to
www.cairnsaquarium.com.au

