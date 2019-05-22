Council art prize brushes up collection

NOOSA artist Jandamarra Cadd is one of 40 finalists in this year's Sunshine Coast Art Prize.

The exceptional works by established and emerging artists from across the country were selected from a high calibre field of 410 entries and will be showcased in the Sunshine Coast Art Prize exhibition at Caloundra Regional Gallery from July 24 to September 15.

Winners will be announced at the official exhibition opening on Thursday, August 29.

The major prize winner will receive $25,000 cash, sponsored by Sunshine Coast Council, and the winning artwork will join past Sunshine Coast Art Prize winning works in the Sunshine Coast Art Collection.

Councillor Rick Baberowski said the art prize attracted some of Australia's best contemporary and emerging artists.

"The Sunshine Coast Art Prize is now one of the nation's leading regional art awards and the growing acclaim has attracted entries from an exciting range of first-time as well as contemporary artists with strong national and international profiles,” Cr Baberowski said.

"I think it's arguable that this year's deep spread of entries plot a definite shift to artworks with stronger narratives and bolder expressions of mood, colour and pattern.”

The Sunshine Coast Art Prize 2019 will be judged by Vault Australasian Art & Culture Magazine editor, Alison Kubler.

The art prize offers a prize pool of more than $30,000 in cash and prizes.