Council asked to make $1.2m shell out for oysters

WORK: University of the Sunshine Coast researchers install oyster reefs in the Noosa River. University of the Sunshine Coast

RATEPAYERS will be asked to put up $1.2 million over three years to help progress the Noosa River oyster reef restoration project in partnership with The Nature Conservancy.

Noosa councillors yesterday were expected to discuss a staff recommendation to agree in principle to help the conservation group "implement the next phases of the current oyster reef pilot restoration project Bring Back the Fish.

The conservancy would also commit $1.2 million and seek to source a third $1.2 million during the first 18 months of the next phase roll out "of several individual but connected reef patches" to make up an oyster ecosystem throughout the lower sections of the Noosa River estuary.

"The proposal seeks to establish a collaborative partnership between The Nature Conservancy and Noosa Council as core funding agencies, however identifies a range of further key stakeholders and project partners including Kabi Kabi traditional owners," senior council environmental staff said in their recommendation.

The staff identify this as "an outstanding opportunity for council to establish a strategic partnership with TNC as well as achieving significant investment into the Noosa River system".

The proposed implementation phase was outlined in a TNC August presentation to councillors.

If agreed to, the council would develop a partnership agreement outlining minimum partnership and project governance arrangements, funding requirements and accountabilities, monitoring, evaluation and reporting requirements.

This would have to go back before councillors for a final endorsement. The University of the Sunshine Coast gave a report of monitoring on the pilot reefs in the river which was mostly positive and found substantial (oyster) spat settlement at all sites, with the size increasing between May to November".

"There has been some human damage (to the reefs), probably from boat propellers, exacerbated by the removal of many of the marker buoys.

"In the May 2018 monitoring round, only one reef required repair, but by November 2018, most reefs required some repair.

"Council has received no complaints about the reefs."

The USC report found no negative impacts on adjacent seagrass or mangrove habitat, or on shorelines, as a result of the reef placements.

According to council, the Nature Conservancy has been established for more than six decades and "is considered one of the most trusted non-government conservation organisations".

"TNC work across over 74 Countries, has more than 600 scientists and has delivered hundreds of successful projects with immense environmental and global impact."