Council Budget 2018/19 - up 2.4 per cent

A MAJORITY of Noosa residents will likely cop a total rates rise of 2.4 per cent in the Noosa Council 2018/19 Budget, to be adopted on July 6.

And the rate hike is set to remain at or below CPI, which it has done since council de-amalgamation.

It's anticipated the general rate rise will be 1.9 per cent for most households, plus an increase of $15 in waste fees - however the figure pales against the 3.5 per cent hit the residents of the Sunshine Coast Council region have taken.

"If the rate rise and waste fees are totalled, a property that paid $1496 for all rates, levies and waste charges last year will pay $1532 in 2018/19,” Noosa mayor Tony Wellington said.

"That means a total of 2.4 per cent or $36 more than last year - or just 70 cents per week for the two-thirds of all Noosa home-owners who are on the minimum general rate.”

The minimum general rate in Sunshine Coast is now $1626.50, which will be $94 more than Noosa.

No increases in levies are envisaged, and the five per cent discount for paying rates on time remains.

Cr Wellington said it was necessary to keep up with CPI and the Local Government Association Cost Index each year, so the council could continue to provide the same level of service to residents.

"Just as households are impacted by rising costs, so too are council services, operations and contracts,” he said.

"At no time since de-amalgamation has Noosa Council increased the minimum general rate by more than CPI.

"This year we are again able to keep to CPI.”

Waste costs have been hit by China's decision to ban the importation of recycled waste.

"Unfortunately, the increase in waste charges is necessary to meet the new costs of recycling,” Cr Wellington said.

"This is a product of China virtually stopping the importation of recyclables which has had flow-on impacts to Visy, our recycling contractor.

"During budget workshops, councillors agreed to keep rate rises to a minimum and also to cap our levies for the upcoming financial year.

"We did that because we knew there would be an increase in waste charges, and also because of the significant land valuation increases Noosa has experienced.

"The recent valuation by the state's valuer-general saw increases averaging just over 11 per cent across the shire.

"As a result, some properties will find they have moved into a new rate-banding category.

"But we have done our best to smooth out those impacts.

"We have dropped the rate in the dollar in many categories to ensure that properties with big valuation increases aren't suddenly hit with massive rate hikes.

"The vast majority of residents will experience a rate rise significantly less than their land valuation increase.

"Indeed, some properties, such as many units that are principle places of residence, will have experienced quite large land valuation increases, but a rate increase that is actually less than 1.9 per cent.

"Properties on higher rates will enjoy a greater benefit from the early payment discount than they have done in previous years.

"That's because there is no longer a $200 cap on this deduction.

"Instead, all properties will enjoy the full five per cent discount.

"This will further assist any property owners who have experienced a big change in their land valuation - as long as they pay on time, of course.”

Gympie Regional Council's 2018-19 budget has seen a rise of 2.5 per cent, while Moreton Bay Regional Council's rise was 2.89 per cent.

Brisbane City Council's rate rise for the coming year was 2.5 per cent, while the Gold Coast's council rate rise was the lowest of the comparisons, at 1.73 per cent.

Budget 2018/19 main detail

General rate rise: 1.9 per cent

Waste cost rise: $15

Total minimum rate rise: 2.4 per cent, or $36 (70c per week).

Previous year: 2 per cent rise

Comparative rate rises:

Sunshine Coast Council: 3.5 per cent

Gympie Regional Council: 2.5 per cent

Moreton Bay Regional Council: 2.89 per cent

Gold Coast Council: 1.73 per cent

Brisbane: 2.5 per cent