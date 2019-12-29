Menu
Noosa Council is finishing the calendar year in a strong frinancial position.
Council capital spend is finally on the money

Peter Gardiner
29th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
NOOSA is finally on track for its council financial performance with all sectors being listed as in the “green zone” including its sometimes lagging capital works program spend that has been flagged in prior reports as on the watch list.

Noosa Council’s financial services manager Trent Grauf in his final report of the year said the operating revenue was $500,000 ahead of budget while expenditure was $1.2 million below expectation.

Mr Grauf said the net financial liabilities ratio and the cash cover ration were both above target.

The council has received 47 per cent or $46.6 million of its operating revenue budget of $99.9 million with 50 per cent of its rates and levies or $34.6 million of the annual budget of $68.7 million already earned.

The general rates income is $52,000 above the budget for the financial year to date.

And if anyone was wondering what sort of rolled gold money spinner the Noosa River Holiday Park currently entertaining bumper holiday crowds, was to council, here’s an indication.

Mr Grauf said the park’s earnings were $63,000 above YTD budget with 42 per cent or $920,000 of a forecast $2.2 million budget already in the council till.

And while the council investment revenue is $23,000 above budget (51 per cent or $515,000 of $1 million earned) Mr Grauf has a warning.

“Further downward movements in interest rates will impact on council’s interest revenue on cash invested, and will be monitored for any overall interest revenue budget implications,” he said.

And the absence of an anchor tenant in the council-owned Sunrise Beach Shops appears to be having an impact, although council already has $524,000 (53 per cent) of its forecast $985,000 “other income”.

Sunrise Beach shops lease revenue was $38,000 below the YTD budget with 37 per cent or $302,000 of a forecast $801,000 earned.

