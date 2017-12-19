Council findings fuelling concern over tanks

PLANS to convert the old Daddow's garage in Cooroy to a bakery and restaurant has given Noosa Council a chance to have two potentially explosive fuel tanks buried under the street dug up and removed.

Councillors are considering a staff recommendation to approve the development on the condition that four tanks are either stabilised or removed within six months and the bowsers also taken off the street.

They were told the exact location of the tanks are unknown, but two were filled with inert material but two were not.

And that meant there was a potential danger from the vapours which could be ignited by something like roadwork excavations.

"The obvious issue that is problematic here are the remaining petrol tanks which are arguably not on the (development) site,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"They appear to be under the road reserve. I know there has been some discussion between the applicant (who is not the site owner) and council about who's responsibility they are.

"The danger as I understand is that if they are not filled (with inert material), that gases can build up which can explode from remnant fuel,” he said.

The mayor said there is also a question mark over whether the two that have already been filled are "continuing to contaminate the soil because they have deteriorated”.

"So we have a problem with four tanks - two of which have not been stabilised, which could potentially be stabilised by filling or removal,” he said.

"And two which may or may not leak.”

Council has received legal advice that the tank conditions were reasonable and relevant and that the purchaser of the site was required carry out due diligence to discover any hazards associated with the land.

Cr Brian Stockwell said: "On the positive side it's really interesting to see the creative reuse of a traditional building in Cooroy.

Cr Jurisevic said to "a degree it's sad to have lost a piece of history in Cooroy where it's been historically a vehicle outlet”.

He and Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie suggested the disconnected bowsers could be removed from the street but retained as "a retro feature” in the redevelopment.

In 2015 the old Daddows building was renovated and rebranded as the Madill Garage Cooroy which was used as a showroom for power equipment sales and repairs.

In 2011 an independent risk assessment of the site was undertaken on behalf of the Sunshine Coast Council by consultant AECOM.

"The AECOM report identified that there are significant life safety issues and substantial environmental risks associated with the facility at the subject site,” a further Noosa Council report said.

"It is also likely that there are a number of other sites throughout the shire which present a similar risk attributed to previous use and associated dangerous goods infrastructure.”