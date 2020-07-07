Council flush with cash for recovery

Noosa’s $2 million COVID-19 stimulus package will literally go down the drain as council pushes the button on some flush new public toilet upgrades.

These splash the cash improvements are included in 15 community and tourism-enhancing projects thanks to the State Government’s Unite and Recover Stimulus Package given to Noosa Council.

Mayor Clare Stewart said investing in community amenities and “wellbeing projects” will create jobs and stimulate economic activity.

“This $2 million injection comes on top of the $1.83 million distributed as part of COVID and compliments what is shaping up to be a significant capital works budget,” Cr Stewart said.

Magical Boreen Point Campground.

Almost 20 per cent of this funding will be directed to improving facilities and infrastructure at Boreen Point Campground.

The $410,000 allocation includes a significant upgrade of the toilet amenities, improvements to water treatment facilities and replacing concrete water storage tanks.

The final link of the Peregian Beach Boardwalk gets completed with a $230,000 allocation, which also includes relocating shower facilities and concrete pathways.

Twelve of the shires’ aging toilet amenities get much needed improvements, while new laundry, shower and toilet facilities will be built at United Synergies for the at risk, vulnerable and homeless in our community.

“We are grateful to the State Government for the much needed funds, which will fast track a number of critical infrastructure projects,”the mayor said.

Noosa is upgrading it's local facilities.

The Noosa Regional Gallery will recive a $200,000 spruce up with a foyer makeover and upgraded amenities to make them disability compliant.

The mayor sid another critical project is the completion of the lighting upgrade from the Noosa Heads Transit Centre to Bicentennial Drive and $170,000 has been allocated to refurbish playgrounds at Noosa Waters and Lake Macdonald.

“Our 20/21 budget, to be handed down on Friday, has a focus on grassroots type projects, so we have ensured the bulk of this state funding goes to work that provides a tangible benefit to our community,” Cr Stewart said.

