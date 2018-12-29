Council funds give ZEN alliance a push along

BIKE POWER: Zero Emissions Noosa has locals on the bikes, manyof them electrical powered.

A PUSH to have a zero emissions Noosa is powering on with the ZEN community-based group receiving $5000 six-month funding from the council.

This will be made under a community alliance agreement from ZEN which was formed in 2016 and has since "garnered thousands of hours of volunteer support”, a report to the council said.

ZEN has "been active in delivering several community workshops, an Electric Vehicle Expo and is currently working with renters and real estate agents to increase uptake of solar systems in rental properties with a view to supporting the community to move towards a zero net emissions target by 2026”.

"This target is aligned with council's own target for council business to be zero net emissions by 2026.

"With a highly motivated volunteer workforce, some support in the form of an alliance grant has the potential to provide a great return for the Noosa community for a small investment.”

The grants will expire on June 23 and expressions of interest will be sought in early 2019 for interested organisations to submit for future alliance grants.