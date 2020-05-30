Council hellbent on Road to Recovery

Noosa Council is working on a COVID-19 road map to recovery.

FOR the last three months Noosa Council environment and sustainable development director Kim Rawlings and her team have focused “very much” on COVID-19 responses and “our business and economic recovery” plans.

Ms Rawlings told councillors during her latest quarterly update said the next three months will concentrate on the eight-point recovery plan being prepared in consultation with local businesses.

As well council staff was already having conversations about reviewing the council’s economic plan “given what’s happening in our economy”.

Cr Brian Stockwell said he believed getting a review process underway needed urgent attention.

“Adjusting to the current economic situation is a priority,” he said.

Ms Rawlings said earlier council would defer infrastructure charges until July 2021, with no interest payments applied.

“Council’s planning and building teams are geared up to assist and help facilitate projects and approvals to keep works and projects going,” she said.

Critical to this support is the Business Roundtable council has convened and steers.

The group includes business association representatives, Sandy Bolton MP, Tourism Noosa, Noosa Business Mentors Network and local chambers of commerce.

“We’re looking to work directly with the State Government through Sandy Bolton MP to identify the biggest issues facing local businesses and secure state support,” she said.

“Our economic development team has produced a suite of business continuity tools and resources to help local businesses,” Ms Rawlings said.