Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Noosa Council is working on a COVID-19 road map to recovery.
Noosa Council is working on a COVID-19 road map to recovery.
News

Council hellbent on Road to Recovery

Peter Gardiner
30th May 2020 2:00 PM

FOR the last three months Noosa Council environment and sustainable development director Kim Rawlings and her team have focused “very much” on COVID-19 responses and “our business and economic recovery” plans.

Ms Rawlings told councillors during her latest quarterly update said the next three months will concentrate on the eight-point recovery plan being prepared in consultation with local businesses.

As well council staff was already having conversations about reviewing the council’s economic plan “given what’s happening in our economy”.

Cr Brian Stockwell said he believed getting a review process underway needed urgent attention.

“Adjusting to the current economic situation is a priority,” he said.

Noosa Council is working with local agencies to implement a Road Map to Recovery for the Noosa economy.

Ms Rawlings said earlier council would defer infrastructure charges until July 2021, with no interest payments applied.

“Council’s planning and building teams are geared up to assist and help facilitate projects and approvals to keep works and projects going,” she said.

Critical to this support is the Business Roundtable council has convened and steers.

The group includes business association representatives, Sandy Bolton MP, Tourism Noosa, Noosa Business Mentors Network and local chambers of commerce.

“We’re looking to work directly with the State Government through Sandy Bolton MP to identify the biggest issues facing local businesses and secure state support,” she said.

“Our economic development team has produced a suite of business continuity tools and resources to help local businesses,” Ms Rawlings said.

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Mayor Clare turned vote around: legal advice the clincher

        premium_icon How Mayor Clare turned vote around: legal advice the...

        News After mayor was outvoted 6-1 by councillors intent on denying an approval for a subdivision her follow up motion wins the day.

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Don't drop the health ball, have a check-up: footy GP

        premium_icon Don't drop the health ball, have a check-up: footy GP

        News Two new doctors in Noosa are urging locals to get in the game as far as looking...

        Councillor raises a new Noosa Plan ’rethink’

        premium_icon Councillor raises a new Noosa Plan ’rethink’

        News The new Noosa Plan is not a done deal yet with one newly elected councillor...