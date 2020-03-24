Menu
The Noosa Hill site for a proposed four lot development.Photo: Contributed
Council holds line on Noosa Hill builds

Peter Gardiner
24th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
A WOULD-BE developer of a sensitive Noosa Hill property has failed to win Noosa Council approval to build two detached houses and 12 lots at 27 Attunga Heights.

For the applicant David Neate it was a case of twice ventured, nothing gained by way of council concessions as the council had already voted to refuse this application before only to have the application withdrawn.

Staff confirmed to councillors that this resubmitted development application was exactly the same as the first with no “further information put forward”.

Councillor Brian Stockwell in moving the general committee recommendation for refusal said when this application was first proposed there was “considerable concern by the community and those concerns I think are well justified”.

“This is the type of development that has always set Noosa apart by not approving it,” he said.

“We don’t try and squeeze things in to sites that haven’t got the carrying capacity.

“In this case the natural hazards as well as the environmental values suggest that the carrying capacity of this site is considerably less that what is proposed,” Cr Stockwell said.

Cr Joe Jurisevic said this was “a fairly constrained site with regard with what can and can’t be developed on site with regards to slopes” and he was happy to support the staff recommended refusal.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said the staff grounds for refusal make it “pretty clear that the proposed development is contrary to the specific outcomes of the Noosa Heads locality plan … (it’s) contrary to population density, gross floor area, site cover, building height and setbacks”.

“That’s it in a nutshell for me,” Cr Wilkie said.

The committee vote for refusal was unanimous and later supported at the formal ordinary vote.

