Menu
Login
TRAFFIC FIRST: A rubber roundabout was installed at Bilambil Heights this week.
TRAFFIC FIRST: A rubber roundabout was installed at Bilambil Heights this week. Contributed
Council News

Council hopeful first rubber roundabout can be replicated

Aisling Brennan
by
8th Oct 2018 4:30 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM

THE Tweed's first rubber roundabout was installed at Bilambil Heights and will act as a test model for future road infrastructure.

Tweed Shire Council installed the $25,000 roundabout at the intersection of Bilambil Rd, Scenic Dr, McAllisters Rd and Simpson Drive in just one day last week.

The council's roads and stormwater manager Danny Rose said the new roundabout would would relieve residents' concerns about traffic safety.

"Council has received many representations from the community over the potential crash risk at the intersection due to the limited sight distance of vehicles coming up Bilambil Rd from the village," Mr Rose said.

"The roundabout will require all approaching traffic streams to give way at the intersection and only enter when it is safe to do so."

The council is hopeful the cost effective project will be able to be recreated in other parts of the shire.

Traditionally, it takes council months to build a concrete roundabout, similar to the roundabout at the intersection of Terranora Rd and Fraser Drive, Terranora.

These infrastructure projects can be costly, with the Terranora project costing the council $800,000 due to significant height and water issues during construction.

The effectiveness of the new rubber roundabout will be monitored.

Drivers will notice appropriate signage as they approach the intersection warning of changed traffic conditions.

bilambil heights editors picks road safety tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Zero waste for Fusion Festival

    Zero waste for Fusion Festival

    News A popular Cooroy festival is leading the way environmentally and will go plastic free in 2019

    • 8th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
    Join the 2018 Pink Precinct Fun Trail

    Join the 2018 Pink Precinct Fun Trail

    News Treasure hunt in Cooroy

    Di Henshall marks 30 years in design

    Di Henshall marks 30 years in design

    News Noosa design studio goes from strength to strength

    5 thing to do this week

    5 thing to do this week

    News See what's happening in and around Noosa this week

    Local Partners