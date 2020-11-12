Council hunts staff as project pressure rises

Council is hoping to move on with the Noosa Spit erosion management plan.

Noosa Council is headhunting expert staff to help deliver scores of infrastructure projects as part of $27 million capital works program.

Mayor Clare Stewart said the council had 43 infrastructure projects planned and has requested an update on their progress in the light of a human resource shortage.

“I know that staff shortage is clearly an issue with that at the moment,” Cr Stewart said.

“We were talking in our capital works meeting about potentially using some grants money as wages and to find staff,” she said.

Council executive services director Debra Iezzi said a senior staff a recruitment drive was planned.

“That’s something the executive team is actually concerned about as well because we’ve been so successful with our (government) grants and then we have to deliver along with our normal program,” Ms Iezzi said.

“The (infrastructure) department will be bringing forward a paper to the executive team first to look at what the resourcing requirements are.

“We’ve also got some (staff) appointments that are due to come to an end that we may look at extending.

“There is funding provided within the budget to do that.”

Ms Iezzi said some were project management positions and the grants allowed for a portion of the funds to be spent on salaries.

The Noosa Botanic garden shade canopy has won a design award for Noosa Council.

One of the key projects is the Cooroy Noosa Rd and Beckmans Rd intersection upgrade.

The council is waiting on the newly returned State Government to confirm funding for construction as it prepares detailed design drawings and tender documents.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie has requested an update for next week’s general committee meeting on the Noosa Spit Shoreline Erosion Management Plan, which is awaiting works approvals.

“Part of the work down there is they’re keeping an eye on the erosion,” Cr Wilkie said.

“The shoreline erosion management plan is proposed to get some approvals for sand pumping as part of the solution.”

Cr Wilkie said there were some plan triggers if the spit eroded beyond a certain point.

“There seems to be more sand than ever, certainly on the beach,” he said.

Ms Iezzi said there had been an independent consultant’s review of the plan and the council was developing works priorities.

Cr Joe Jurisevic said work to develop a five-year plan for the Noosa Botanic Gardens at Lake Macdonald was yet to start and asked to be briefed next week on a likely start date.

“Obviously the challenges are such a large capital works program and staff retention,” Cr Jurisevic said.

This is just part of the vision for Cooroy's Hinterland Adventure Playground.

He is also keen to be updated fully on the $5 million Cooroy Hinterland Adventure Playground.

A report before the council said construction tender submissions had been assessed and a preferred contractor identified for eventual consideration of approval by councillors.

The council concerns come after it was recognised by the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australia for its Queensland Excellence Award for a project under $1 million.

The award was for the quality and design of the Noosa Botanic shade garden canopy.