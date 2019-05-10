Council in the Pink at Kin Kin cricket hit (and miss)

Mayor Tony Wellington is in the pink at Kin Kin.

YOU'VE heard of Pretty in Pink? Well tomorrow in Kin Kin, the pink clad cricketing teams may offer shots that are anything but pretty, as the townsfolk once again take on the council as part of Pink Stumps Day at the picturesque hinterland village oval.

Kin Kin and Noosa councillors and their families will step up to the crease, either showing off their cricket skills or exposing their lack thereof to raise money for the McGrath Foundation in a homage to the Aussie cricket's Pink Test.

These events held all around Australia make a difference by helping place McGrath Breast Care Nurses in communities across Australia.

Former Noosa councillor and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton will fill in as umpire, who is not about to fall for the trap of standing in at sill mid-on or off.

Anita Poteri from the Kin Kin community said Pink Stumps Day "provides an opportunity for our local community to participate in the spirit, energy and international phenomenon of the Pink Test”.

"By bringing the magic home it raises vital funds to make life for families experiencing breast cancer just that little bit easier.

"It's a great way to get all the Kin Kinians and Noosa councillors together to have fun for a great cause.”

They urge the local community to attend Pink Stumps Day, wear pink and "to get involved in the fundraising activities such as and to be part of the cheer squad”

"It's going to be so much fun,” Anita said.

Visit fundraise.mcgrath foundation.com.au.