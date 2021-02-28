Council invests $900,000 in a green and literate future

This green landy purchase for $900,000 will help Noosa preserve the environment.

This green landy purchase for $900,000 will help Noosa preserve the environment.

Strategic purchases by the Noosa Council have targeted two of Noosa residents’ most valued assets – the environment and their free library service.

Council has spent $900,000 of the environment levy to secure almost 90 hectares of Boreen Point land which is know koala habitat.

As after looking like falling off at one stage, the wheels of the mobile library service will hit the road in December

Councillor Tom Wegener, said the $900,000 pick up of the Lake Flat Rd land will conserve old growth vegetation.

“Purchasing land with the environment levy further assists with reaching the Noosa environment strategy target of ‘by 2030, half of all land in Noosa Shire is managed for its environmental values’.”

Council principal environment officer Peter Milne said the site was heavily vegetated with open forest and rainforest listed as ‘of concern’ vegetation under the Vegetation Management Act.

“The vulnerable southern penda and bacon wood plant species have been identified on the land, and there are also records of the vulnerable Boronia keysii,” he said.

“It is known koala habitat and will be a great addition to council’s bushland reserve estate,” he said.

Out with the old and tired - this mobile library truck has been doing the rounds of Noosa since 2006.

Mr Milne said the land was also close to existing nature refuge land and the Great Sandy Cooloola National Park, offering important wildlife corridor potential.

Meanwhile the council has overhauled its library service with the purchase of a new purpose-built, scaled-down truck with more than 2500 items to replace the ageing existing vehicle.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart said this smaller set up will enable visits to new areas of the shire that the current vehicle can’t access due to its size.

“It also means we can answer requests to visit day care centres, retirement villages and men’s sheds – places where the current mobile library cannot park,” Cr Stewart said.

Libraries manager Tracey King said council will roll out two library ‘book-vending’ kiosks each stocked with more than 300 items.

“These changes, which have been two years in the making and the result of community feedback, reflect our customers’ changing needs,” Ms King said.

“When the current vehicle took to the road 15 years ago, there was no library in Cooroy to service the hinterland, demand for public computers and wi-fi was much greater and library collections were predominantly print-based.

“Nowadays multimedia formats are flourishing, and the library offers a large collection of e-resources online which people can access from home across all sorts of devices,” she said.

The new service will continue to visit existing stops on a weekly schedule, and with the additional library kiosks at Pomona and Peregian Beach – the two most popular stops – residents will be able to borrow books 24 hours a day.

Council’s first mobile library was a bus that did the rounds from 1974 before a more modern version arrived in 1992. That vehicle served the community until 2006, when the current truck and trailer model arrived.