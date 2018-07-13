Council leads in short-stay policy

EVERYWHERE: There are more than 200 airbnb rentals listed in the Noosa Heads area.

STATE Tourism Minister Kate Jones has developed a code of conduct for hosts and guests along with a limited number of "strikes and you're out” policy in response to the burgeoning problems associated with short-term letting,

And Noosa Council is not only happy with what was the council's recommendation, it will play a major role in developing guidelines.

"Tourism is a cornerstone of Queensland's economy so it's important that we strike a balance in our response to growth in the short-term accommodation sector,” Ms Jones said.

"After a productive discussion with the industry reference group, what's clear is the need for a clear set of guidelines to promote respect among hosts and guests.

"[The] group will work on this code of conduct and will submit formal recommendations to the government in coming months.”

Ms Jones said the government would also look to introduce a system of data sharing in the short-term accommodation sector.

"We don't want to target mums and dads who want to make a bit of extra coin to pay off their mortgage, but it's important for councils to be able to tell the difference between someone who is renting out their own home and someone who's running a business.”

Noosa Council successfully moved at last year's Local Government Association of Queensland conference to establish a stakeholder reference group to consider issues around the online short-term letting industry, Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"Minister Jones was good to her word, and the group has now met four times, most recently last week. It comprises representatives from Stayz and Airbnb, plus various State Government departments and two councils, Noosa and Cairns,” Cr Wellington said.

"One of the difficulties in dealing with this issue has been distinguishing genuinely home-hosted properties from those which are investment properties and thus entire houses or apartments available on a permanent basis.

"Noosa has begun to make this distinction in the way we approach the Tourism Levy and its application to short-term rental properties.

"I look forward to further progress on this important issue via the reference group.

"Plainly we will be keeping a close eye on developments in New South Wales, where the government has flagged a relatively stringent legislative approach to short-term rental properties.

"The Local Government Association of Queensland should also be commended for supporting Noosa Council's push for greater transparency and improved management of this growing tourism sector.”