Council looks to take on urgent repair works

Culvert repair work looks to have the green light.

MOVES to chase federal funding to cover half a $1.6million bill to fix a failing hinterland road culvert looks like being abandoned.

Instead, Noosa councillors will have to vote on a staff recommendation for ratepayers to fully fund the Kinmond Creek Rd - Sandy Creek and Eastern Branch Creek culverts and road capital reconstruction project.

This follows advice the government will not be deciding its bridge renewal grants until late this year and the funding application is "weaker” than other competing Noosa Council grant bids.

Councillors have been told the creek culverts have deteriorated and "are currently load limited to prevent potential collapse of the road surface”.

Due to the extent of deterioration, a council assessment recommended the load limiting of one structure to 12 tonnes, which has been implemented.

A council report concluded the culvert is in very poor condition and will inevitably require complete replacement.

"If left unchecked, the deterioration of the culvert could result in further load limiting and the road becoming closed to traffic,” the report said.

The project involves the replacement of these failing drainage structures with a series of precast reinforced box culverts, scour protection, concrete floodway works and reconstruction of 690m of Kinmond Creek Rd.

"The project was originally funded in the 2016/17 capital budget to the value of $2.1million,” the report noted.

"Funds were removed in the recent budget review given the project will not commence until 2017/18.”