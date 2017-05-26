24°
Council moves to enforce jetty leases

26th May 2017 8:30 AM
FAIR GO: Tim Miller wants the chance to sort out a solution of the jetty coffee traders at Noosaville.
FAIR GO: Tim Miller wants the chance to sort out a solution of the jetty coffee traders at Noosaville. Peter Gardiner

AS NOOSA Council has begun enforcing against unauthorised land use on Noosaville foreshore, one of the jetty traders has hundreds of supporters sign a petition backing their business.

Tim and Rachel Miller of Pure Coffee Noosa fear the council is intent on shutting them down, but council property manager Clint Irwin said staff wanted the jetty operators to stick to their lease conditions.

The Millers said they had complied with council concerns by shifting their customer tables from public parkland to the beach lease area and had not been spoken to by council enforcement officers. Mr Irwin said the leaseholders made an important contribution to the character and vibrancy of the river front, but it was important they played by the rules.

"As with any other business, it's not fair to all if some take over community land to carry on their activities," Mr Irwin said.

"The same rules apply to commercial jetties along the foreshore as for any other business in the shire - they have to stay within their lease or permit area.

"I am confident the majority of businesses will do the right thing."

But Mr Miller said: "For 18 months we've been asking the council to give us a permit (to use public land)," Mr Miller said.

"We're happy to pay, the public love it, the tourists love it.

"If the council is saying we don't contribute enough financially, what about what we contribute to the experience of these locals who are ratepayers and voters?" he said.

He was calling on the council to sit down with them and help work out a long-term solution rather than "looking to shut us down”.

As for claims they are competing unfairly with coffee and food businesses across the road, Mr Miller said they often recommend their customers have meals at a range of these venues.

"We want to play ball," said Mr Miller who has sunk their life savings into this business and had about 10 days off in two years. His mother and supporter Debra Miller, who has been urging councillors to come to an arrangement with the jetty leases to continue trading, said the businesses have brought atmosphere and charm to what was a "really daggy little area".

Coffee regular Christine said she loves her daily coffee routine on the river.

"I really want them to stay."

