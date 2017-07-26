Council on same page for marriage

EQULITY VOTE: Cr Glasgow who moved motion with LGBTI supporters following the council's marriage equality decision.

LOUD whoops of joy and applause rang from the LGBTI supporters crowding the Noosa Council chamber as councillors voted unanimously to support a national Local Government Association call for the Federal Government to implement marriage equality.

"Thank you mayor, thank you councillors, love you!” one supporter said.

Noosa equality campaigner Robin Bristow summed up the jubilation flooding the room.

"It's not often that a council can profoundly affect the lives of its residents with just a few words,” he said.

"Noosa Council has chosen to take this step when it publicly supports a motion in favour of marriage equality. A council shows its strength when it can stand up for those residents who are at the receiving end of government legislated discrimination.”

Cr Jess Glasgow said: "This reform is long overdue. I do believe that marriage equality will be achieved in Australia, but that does not mean we should shy away from advocacy for this.

"I believe fundamentally this is a matter of fairness.”

"I understand that there are some residents in the shire who believe a marriage is between a man and a woman only.

"I respect your view and you are entitled to it, whoever I'm sure many would also agree marriage contributes broadly to social stability.”

Cr Brian Stockwell said council's vote reaffirms Noosa's "aspirations as a community to foster a diverse and inclusive community”.

"Some in the community may choose to portray this motion as a partisan act of political correctness, others may suggest it is breaching religious values.

"In my opinion it is neither of these things.

"This motion is about supporting our national representative body to remove legally enshrined discrimination. While I respect those that have contrary religious beliefs nothing in this motion.

"I along with the majority of Australians support marriage equality,” he said.

Peter Gardiner