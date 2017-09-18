Council opens regional shower facilities

Water carriers have said deliveries will take weeks

Water carriers have said deliveries will take weeks Alan Lander

NOOSA hinterland residents who have run out of tank water and are awaiting a delivery can at least get a hot shower nearby if they need to.

As Noosa news reported on Friday, water carriers are having trouble coping with the huge number of requests for tank water fills and deliveries are taking up to four weeks to be fulfilled.

Noosa Council director of community services Alan 'Fox' Rogers said a number of facilities have been opened up to assist during the big dry.

"We are looking to make showers available to people at this stage,” Mr Rogers said.

"The cricket and soccer dressing rooms of Cooroy Sports Complex on Mary River Road will be open seven days a week.

"In Pomona you will be able to get a hot shower at the Community House between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

"Also in Pomona, at NISER, 29 School Street, showers are available Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 4pm.

"Cooran Recreational Club will also be open seven days a week.

"And hot showers will be available at Noosa Leisure Centre from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and from 9am to noon on Saturdays,” Mr Rogers said.