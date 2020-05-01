Council puts its meeting clock forward an hour

The council committee chair goes to the experienced heads of Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie, Cr Brian Stockwell and Cr Joe Jurisevic.

The council committee chair goes to the experienced heads of Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie, Cr Brian Stockwell and Cr Joe Jurisevic.

WELCOME to Noosa Council daylight saving time.

After decades of meeting to decide Noosa’s future at once a month at 6pm on Thursdays, the new council under Mayor Clare Stewart is pushing the start time ahead by one hour to a more family-friendly timeslot.

“The ordinary meeting is commencing at 5pm and we all agreed because it’s a bit more of a ... should we say ... a family friendly time,” Cr Stewart said.

“It enables staff to get home a bit earlier and it enables people (watching live on council’s live-stream) at home to have, I guess, an earlier night if we have some robust debate, which no doubt we will over the course of the coming months and years,” Cr Stewart said.

And Cr Stewart has also moved successfully with the full backing of her new team to put her stamp on the committee structures that will stay intact as in previous administrations.

Councillors Brian Stockwell, Tom Wegener and Karen Finzel will be members of the Planning and Environment Committee, headed up by Cr Stockwell.

Crs Joe Jurisevic will chair the Services and Organisation Committee including Amelia Lorentson and Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie.

Cr Wilkie retains his position as chair of the General Committee which invovles all councillors.

Mayor Stewart said: “We’ve had a number of in-depth discussions in regard to this, in fact we just a roundtable prior to this meeting.

“Everyone’s preferences were discussed and their interest areas put on the table.

“I think it’s a really good balance, I think we’ve got talent on both sides. I think for the new councillors it’s a learning curve and we’ll be guided by the experienced councillors.

“I think the chairs are very experienced and well-versed in their areas of choice and I think it’s a good mix. I think this is a very good structure going forward for this council,” Cr Stewart said.

Cr Wilkie said he wanted to compliment the councillors for supporting the longstanding Noosa committee structure “which is basically a three-phase process”.

“Items come in reports backed by council staff advice, financial legal advice, town planning advice for councillors to consider at an early stage in the early committees,” he said.

Then matters that require further debate or staff advice are referred to the general committee before the final ordinary meeting for a final adoption or rejection vote.

“It’s a very open and transparent process, all the meetings are public. In the meantime we’ve resolved to hold the Planning and Environment Committee and Services and Organisations in this (main chamber) room, which will be live-streamed because of the COVID precautions.

“I’m hoping that perhaps, I’m speaking personally here, that can continue as a long-term practice,” Cr Wilkie said.

Cr Jurisevic said the structure chosen here “will be the one that gives the councillors the best opportunities to get their heads around issues as they come forward”.